Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BULL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Webull from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Webull to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Webull Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Webull

NASDAQ BULL opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Webull has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webull in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

