WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.2143.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. TD Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 50,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.