Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $38.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

