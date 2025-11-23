Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.1579.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $64,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,450.20. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,130,905. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,406,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

