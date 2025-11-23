Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.6667.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd.
Shares of WLK stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $133.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 0.95.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
