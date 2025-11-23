Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.6667.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 4.9%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 45.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Westlake by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Westlake has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $133.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.