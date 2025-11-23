What is B. Riley’s Forecast for LifeMD FY2025 Earnings?

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFMD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $185.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.57.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. LifeMD has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

