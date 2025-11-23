What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BTCS FY2025 Earnings?

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 464.44%.The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

BTCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BTCS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BTCS from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTCS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of BTCS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. BTCS has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th.

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen bought 67,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $195,077.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,666,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,202.34. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $261,425 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BTCS by 1,856.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

