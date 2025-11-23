What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ARWR FY2025 Earnings?

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,238 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 2,017,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

