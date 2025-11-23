What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for GRRR FY2025 Earnings?

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

GRRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GRRR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.24 million, a PE ratio of 437.33 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Gorilla Technology Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,672,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 576.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,448 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 155,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

