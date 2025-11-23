What is William Blair’s Estimate for AREC FY2025 Earnings?

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AREC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 13th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.15. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 122,714 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,437.60. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Featured Stories

