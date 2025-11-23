What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CSL FY2025 Earnings?

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $19.12 for the year. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE CSL opened at $309.70 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $472.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

