What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for BAX FY2025 Earnings?

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2025

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Baxter International by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

