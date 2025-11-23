Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Youxin Technology Stock Down 4.8%
Youxin Technology Company Profile
Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
