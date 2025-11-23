Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teradata

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teradata in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Teradata stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

