Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for COLM

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.