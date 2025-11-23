Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ESS

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $260.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

