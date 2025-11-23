Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of KIM opened at $20.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

