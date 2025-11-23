Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for IDACORP

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDACORP in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Read Our Latest Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.