Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Interparfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Interparfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interparfums’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Interparfums Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Interparfums’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 93.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interparfums by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

