Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $219.21 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.87. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

