Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

