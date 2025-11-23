Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$98.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$118.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

