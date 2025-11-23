Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$98.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.60 and a 12-month high of C$118.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.