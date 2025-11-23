Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Cummins Q4 Earnings

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.27 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.93.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $472.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.70 and its 200-day moving average is $381.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $484.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $15,715,060. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

