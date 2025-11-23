Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CFR FY2025 Earnings

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.68 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

