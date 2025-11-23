Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Humana Q4 Earnings

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($4.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.36). The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

Humana Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.