Zacks Research Has Positive View of Glaukos FY2025 Earnings

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $99.36 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,740,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Glaukos by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 5,754.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

