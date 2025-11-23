Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Alkermes

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,838,000 after buying an additional 185,586 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,091,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 1,680,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,397,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,924,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

