Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for ACHC Earnings

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $15.18 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $394,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.