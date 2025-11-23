Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for APA Earnings

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 46.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after buying an additional 1,029,961 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

