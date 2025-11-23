Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for EXR Earnings

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.06.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,855,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,167,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

