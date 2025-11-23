Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CHRW Earnings

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $158.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

