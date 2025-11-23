Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ICE Earnings

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total transaction of $269,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,258 shares of company stock worth $27,146,307 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

