Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CQP Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $54.60.

NYSE:CQP opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

