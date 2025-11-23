Zacks Research Predicts Allstate FY2025 Earnings

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $27.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.41 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,661,032.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.