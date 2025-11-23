Zacks Research Predicts Allstate FY2025 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $27.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.41 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,661,032.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
