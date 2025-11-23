Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for CNA Financial

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. CNA Financial has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.41%.

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 674,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $410,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,233.26. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,130 shares of company stock worth $1,776,865. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 129.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CNA Financial by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

