Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after buying an additional 568,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,237,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,887,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,449,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,408,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

