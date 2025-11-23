ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
ZIM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.22.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.
Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
