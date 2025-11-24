1,053 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

