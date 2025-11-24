25,788 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,723,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at $100,404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,880,000 after buying an additional 2,780,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 1,470,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 229.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 905,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.12). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

