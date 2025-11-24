440 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,454.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,262.51. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

