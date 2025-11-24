4,586 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE DG opened at $101.92 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.