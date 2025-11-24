74,849 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,849 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Iamgold Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IAG opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

