8,752 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Get Block alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $61.88 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,988,290.12. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,640. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,162. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.