Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.