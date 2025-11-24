Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. New Street Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $306.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

