Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Increased by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average of $213.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.