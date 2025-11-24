Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

