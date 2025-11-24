American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Director Sells $3,264,200.00 in Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Steven Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of AII stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Integrity Insurance Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AII. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

