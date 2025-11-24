American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Director Sells $3,264,200.00 in Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIIGet Free Report) Director Steven Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of AII stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $386.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Integrity Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AII. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

