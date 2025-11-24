Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $4,279,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,182.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,401.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

