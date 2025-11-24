Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

